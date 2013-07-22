Codexis, Purolite Form Enzymes Pact

Codexis and Purolite have formed a collaboration to develop and market immobilized transaminase enzymes for the pharmaceutical industry. Codexis is an enzyme developer, whereas Purolite offers a wide selection of resins for enzyme immobilization. The partners say they will supply enzyme kits that allow scientists who are unfamiliar with biocatalytic processes to speed up new molecule development.
