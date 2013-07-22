Craig Lindsley Receives Portoghese Lectureship Award

Craig W. Lindsley, director of medicinal chemistry for the Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery, is the recipient of the Philip S. Portoghese Medicinal Chemistry Lectureship, administered jointly by the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry.
Lindsley’s research focuses on development of new treatment strategies for schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, and other brain disorders.
The award honors the contributions of an individual who has had a major impact on medicinal chemistry research.
