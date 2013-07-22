Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Curiosity Kills Uncertainty On Mars

Data from Mars rover back up the idea that the Red Planet has shed most of its original atmosphere

by
July 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
Data from the Curiosity rover’s Sample Analysis at Mars suite (shown) make scientists more confident that Mars has lost most of its atmosphere.
A photograph of the Curiosity rover’s Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) suite, with key instruments exposed.
Credit: NASA
Data from the Curiosity rover’s Sample Analysis at Mars suite (shown) make scientists more confident that Mars has lost most of its atmosphere.

Scientists believe Mars has lost most of a once-far-thicker atmosphere. But molecular composition data supporting that hypothesis have suffered high levels of experimental uncertainty: Error bars in graphs of data from the Red Planet often exceed the measured values themselves. Measurements from NASA’s Curiosity rover now bolster the atmospheric loss idea by greatly reducing the uncertainty, according to researchers led by the space agency’s Paul R. Mahaffy and Christopher R. Webster (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1237966 and 10.1126/science.1237961). The rover’s Sample Analysis at Mars suite analyzed atmospheric samples with its quadrupole mass spectrometer and tunable laser spectrometer. The atmosphere has more of the heavy carbon isotope 13C than predicted, both instruments found, with far less experimental uncertainty than data from previous Mars landers, martian meteorites recovered on Earth, and Earth-based telescopes. The finding supports the atmospheric loss idea, the researchers say, because as gases escape, the molecules with heavier isotopes are the last to go. Separately, hydrogen, carbon, and oxygen isotopic ratios in martian carbon dioxide and water vapor mirror those of nearly 4 billion-year-old martian meteorites. That suggests most of the atmospheric loss occurred earlier, near the beginning of Mars’s history, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Martian meteorite holds clues to how planets form atmospheres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
6 molecules seen on exoplanet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultraviolet glow reveals Mars weather patterns

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE