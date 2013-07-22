Elevance Starts Up Biobased Production

A joint venture between biobased chemical producer Elevance and agribusiness firm Wilmar International has begun commercial production at its biorefinery in Gresik, Indonesia. The companies are supplying what they call novel specialty chemicals, including 9-decenoic methyl ester, to downstream partners such as Arkema and Stepan. The facility, which practices olefin metathesis, has a capacity of 180,000 metric tons per year. It consumes palm oil as a feedstock but is also designed to use other plant oils.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter