Florida Award To Joseph Schlenoff

Joseph B. Schlenoff, the Mandelkern Professor of Polymer Science and Distinguished Research Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University, Tallahassee, is the recipient of the Florida Award from the ACS Florida Section.
Schlenoff makes films and coatings from water-soluble polymers. His use of multiple layers of films to prepare biocompatible surfaces for controlling cell adhesion and proliferation may help make implants such as catheters and stents last longer and cause fewer side effects.
The Florida Award recognizes chemists in the southeastern part of the U.S. who have made outstanding contributions to teaching, research, publications, and service in advancing the profession.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter