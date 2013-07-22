France’s Ipsen Has Agreements In U.K., U.S.

The Paris-based drug company Ipsen has acquired Syntaxin, an English biotech firm that specializes in botulinum toxin engineering. Ipsen is paying about $37 million up front and could make more than $170 million in future payments to Syntaxin’s owners depending on commercial success. Ipsen and Syntaxin have collaborated since 2010 on neurology drugs based on botulinum toxins. Separately, Ipsen will fund research on engineered botulinum toxins at Harvard Medical School for at least three years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter