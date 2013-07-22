Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iodination Method Eases Route To Radiolabeled Drugs

Palladium-catalyzed synthesis uses molecular iodine instead of special reagents

by Carmen Drahl
July 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Iodine atoms are among the periodic table’s premier placeholders. Chemists can use them to reserve a spot on an aromatic ring prior to cobbling together new carbon-carbon bonds. Or they can swap them for tritium to make radiolabeled compounds. The challenge is incorporating iodine into molecules safely and selectively, which typically requires difficult-to-use reagents. Now, Jin-Quan Yu’s lab at Scripps Research Institute California has teamed with chemists at pharmaceutical firm Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop a palladium-catalyzed reaction that uses molecular iodine (I2) to transform C–H bonds into C–I bonds (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja4055492). “Iodine is a dream reagent,” Yu says. “It’s cheap, stable, and safe.” Iodine normally lacks the oxidizing power to promote C–H functionalization, and if the reaction does proceed, PdI2 tends to crystallize out of solution, killing reactivity. Yu’s team overcame those problems by employing an electron-withdrawing amide auxiliary group to facilitate C–H activation and added cesium acetate to convert PdI2 to a reactive species. The new method readily adds iodine to heterocycles prevalent in drug molecules, such as pyridines. Yu’s team is patenting the chemistry, and BMS is using the method to incorporate tritium as a radiotracer in studies of drug metabolism in animals. Scripps also has an agreement with Sigma-Aldrich to commercialize the iodinated building blocks (see page 8).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE