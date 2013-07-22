Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Kris Matyjaszewski Wins Madison Marshall Award

by Linda Wang
July 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Matyjaszewski
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kris Matyjaszewski
Kris Matyjaszewski
Credit: Courtesy of Kris Matyjaszewski

Krzysztof (Kris) Matyjaszewski, a professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, is the winner of the Madison Marshall Award from the ACS North Alabama Section. The award recognizes an outstanding research chemist who has brought international distinction to himself or herself and to the chemical profession. It is named after late colloid researcher Madison L. Marshall, who was an active member of the section.

Matyjaszewski is known for his innovations in polymer chemistry. His discovery of atom radical transfer polymerization, for example, revolutionized the way that macromolecules are made.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William H. Nichols Medal to Karen Goldberg
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nichols Medal to Krzysztof Matyjaszewski
Klinman Named Scott Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE