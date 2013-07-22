Kris Matyjaszewski Wins Madison Marshall Award

Krzysztof (Kris) Matyjaszewski, a professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, is the winner of the Madison Marshall Award from the ACS North Alabama Section. The award recognizes an outstanding research chemist who has brought international distinction to himself or herself and to the chemical profession. It is named after late colloid researcher Madison L. Marshall, who was an active member of the section.
Matyjaszewski is known for his innovations in polymer chemistry. His discovery of atom radical transfer polymerization, for example, revolutionized the way that macromolecules are made.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter