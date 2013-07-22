Louisiana Projects Advance

Several large chemical projects are moving forward in Louisiana, demonstrating that the state has become an attractive place for chemical companies to allocate capital. Honeywell’s performance materials and technologies unit has announced $200 million in investments at its four Louisiana facilities. Included in the initiative are Honeywell’s fluorine products plants in Baton Rouge and Geismar, its catalyst facility in Shreveport, and an adsorbents manufacturing line in Baton Rouge. Honeywell will spend $169 million on new capacity; the rest will go toward maintaining existing facilities. Honeywell is receiving state and local tax incentives. Separately, Sasol has selected Fluor as the main front-end engineering and design contractor for an ethylene cracker and derivatives complex it is planning for Lake Charles. The project, expected to cost up to $7 billion, is slated for completion in 2017. It will produce ethylene, ethylene glycol, polyethylene, alcohols, and α-olefins. In another development, CF Industries has received air permits for the new nitrogen fertilizer complex it is planning for Donaldsonville. That facility was the site of a fatal accident last month. The company also received state permits for new nitrogen fertilizer facilities in Port Neal, Iowa.