Merck Serono Pens Diagnostics Deal

Merck Serono and instrument maker Life Technologies have signed a nonexclusive agreement to develop diagnostic tests to complement Merck’s drugs. The two intend to focus on oncology initially, but they expect to broaden their efforts to cover a range of therapeutic areas. They also plan to work together to win regulatory approval for new drugs and companion diagnostics. Life and Bristol-Myers Squibb reached a similar deal last year. In April, Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to buy Life for $15.8 billion. Completion of that deal is expected in early 2014.
