Mitsubishi To Buy Vaccines Developer

Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has agreed to acquire the majority of vaccines developer Medicago in a deal that values the company at about $357 million. Tobacco giant Philip Morris will continue to own 40% of the company. Medicago, which is based in Quebec City, is developing vaccines that can be grown in plants, including tobacco. Earlier this year, Medicago signed an agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe’s parent company to evaluate Mitsubishi’s closed system for growing a plant related to tobacco as a pharmaceutical protein source.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter