Nichols Medal To Richard Eisenberg

Richard Eisenberg, the Tracy H. Harris Professor of Chemistry at the University of Rochester, is the winner of the 2013 William H. Nichols Medal Award for his outstanding contributions to inorganic photochemistry. The ACS New York Section presented Eisenberg with a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000 during a symposium and dinner in March.
Eisenberg’s work focuses on converting light into chemical energy. For example, he is developing a system that could lead to more efficient and environmentally friendly production of hydrogen fuel from water.
The Nichols medal was established in 1902 by William H. Nichols, a pioneer in the development of the chemical industry in the U.S. The award honors a chemical scientist for outstanding original research.
