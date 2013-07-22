Taiyo Nippon Sanso is building its third plant in Japan to produce 18O-labeled water, which is used in positron emission tomography, a medical diagnostic imaging technique. Nippon Sanso says the plant will double its isotope capacity to 600 kg per year when it opens in early 2015, making the company the world’s top producer. Nippon Sanso, one of Japan’s largest industrial gas suppliers, uses cryogenic distillation of ultrapure oxygen to isolate 18O.
