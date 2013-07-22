Nominations Sought For Tess Award In Coatings

Nominations are being sought for the 2014 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, presented by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. The award recognizes outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering. The award consists of $3,000 and a plaque and will be presented during the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Theodore Provder, Tess Award Chairman, 5645A Emerald Ridge Parkway, Solon, OH 44139. Upon receipt of names, Provder will provide a form requesting information on the nominee including patents, publications, and overall qualifications.
Nominations are due on Sept. 1; any received after that date will be considered for the 2015 award. For more information, contact Provder at (440) 914–0611 or tprovder@att.net.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
