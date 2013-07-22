PMSE Fellows Named

The ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) has named its 2013 fellows, who were inducted during the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
The fellows are Timothy J. Bunning, chief of the Functional Materials Division of the Materials & Manufacturing Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Todd Emrick, a professor of polymer science and engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Andrew J. Lovinger, polymers program director in the Division of Materials Research at the National Science Foundation; Darrin Pochan, a professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Delaware; John R. Reynolds, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry and of materials science and engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology; Michael F. Rubner, the TDK Professor of Polymer Materials Science & Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Kenneth J. Shea, a professor of chemistry and of chemical engineering and materials science at the University of California, Irvine; and James Wang, a research technical leader in environmentally sustainable technology in corporate research and engineering at Kimberly-Clark.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
