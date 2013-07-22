Peter Wipf Wins Morley Medal

Peter Wipf, Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry, professor of pharmaceutical sciences, and director of the Center for Chemical Methodologies & Library Development at the University of Pittsburgh, has been awarded the 2013 Edward W. Morley Medal by the ACS Cleveland Section.
The award recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress in the region. Wipf’s research involves the total synthesis of natural products, organometallic and heterocyclic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and the computation of physical properties of organic compounds.
