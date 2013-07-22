Scientist Is Guilty Of Secrets Theft

Tung Pham, a former senior scientist at Heraeus, has pleaded guilty to theft of trade secrets and wire fraud. A researcher in Heraeus’ photovoltaics business in West Conshohocken, Pa., Pham admitted to downloading hundreds of trade secrets and other confidential information related to lead-free metallization pastes from Heraeus computers before resigning in April 2011. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he had agreed to work for a Chinese start-up in the same field. At the time that the FBI executed a search warrant on Pham’s home and found the documents, he was preparing to leave for China to start work at his new employer. Germany-based Heraeus is also engaged in a dispute with DuPont over allegations of intellectual property theft in the field of metallization pastes.
