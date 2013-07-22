Solid-State Fellowship To Tyrel McQueen

Tyrel M. McQueen, an assistant professor of chemistry at Johns Hopkins University, will be awarded the 2013 ExxonMobil Award Faculty Fellowship in Solid-State Chemistry during the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
The honor, administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry and supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution.
McQueen’s research focuses on the discovery of new materials with unique physical properties, particularly those with strong electron correlation effects.
Linda Wang compiles this section.
