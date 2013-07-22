Synthetic Biology Center Set For U.K.

SynbiCITE is the name of a synthetic biology research center planned for Imperial College London. The center, announced recently by David Willetts, the U.K.’s minister for universities and science, will receive about $37 million in combined government and industry funding. SynbiCITE will house scientists from 19 academic institutions and 13 industrial partners, including the research arms of GlaxoSmithKline, Microsoft, and Shell. Its goal is to translate research breakthroughs into new products.
