Teijin Will Build Thai Aramid Plant

Teijin will spend $45 million to build a plant producing meta-aramid fiber at its existing site in Thailand’s Ayutthaya province. The company says the plant, which will nearly double its meta-aramid capacity, will make a new type of fiber that offers high heat resistance and good dyeability. Aramid fiber is often used in protective apparel such as body armor and fire-resistant clothing.
