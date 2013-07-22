Thank You, Miss Carson

Each student in my son’s science class was assigned a scientist to write about. Rachel Carson was Alex’s draw. He told me all about how in the 1950s the chemical industry seemed to solve everyone’s problems but was really evil and that people like Carson had changed the world and made sure that birds would sing again every spring. Alex’s research also indicates that, today, there is a problem with bees: They are dying, and nobody is going to help plants make babies.
I felt good about what has happened in the years since 1962 when C&EN published a book review titled “Silence, Miss Carson.” More recently, C&EN has published stories about women in chemistry and about bees being decimated by pesticides (C&EN, April 1, pages 5and 13). We need more people like Carson to keep us on the right track.
Alex is 13 and goes to school in Lisbon.
Guy Villax
Loures
Portugal
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter