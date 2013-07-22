Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Toward Desktop Nanofabrication

Nanotechnology: Do-it-yourself lithography gets closer after two advances

by Bethany Halford
July 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Design created by beam pen lithography.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Commun.
Using modified beam pen lithography, researchers made a map of the world that is large enough to see with the naked eye.

Creating electronic gadgets such as smartphone components or microchip arrays for DNA analysis from the comfort of your desk just moved a little closer to reality, thanks to two advances in fabrication technology. These potential do-it-yourself methods for creating nanoscale patterns, one using heat and the other using light, could fundamentally change people’s lifestyles, researchers say.

“The modern micro- and nanofabrication industry relies on very expensive printing tools to produce all the electronic devices that we take for granted,” explains Chad A. Mirkin, the Northwestern University chemistry professor who led the research effort. By modifying existing lithography techniques, he says, it might be possible to give end users the capability to print electronic and other devices on demand.

One popular method of creating ­nanoscale patterns is to use scanning probe arrays, in which as many as 11 million tiny “pens” draw patterns. The problem with this approach, Mirkin notes, is that all the parts move in unison. “Anything you do with pen number one, you do with the other 10,999,999 pens.”

Mirkin’s team discovered that by placing microfabricated resistive heaters behind each pen, it’s possible to heat individual pens, causing them to move out of the plane to generate a specific feature (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1311994110).

“Think of it as a dot matrix printer,” Mirkin explains. “We can take any dot matrix pattern and can tell the pens when to be engaged and when not to be engaged.” So, just one device can create multiple patterns.

In the second advance, the team used mirrors to modify beam pen lithography, a technique that uses light to make patterns (Nat. Commun. 2013, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms3103). The researchers created a polymeric array of tiny pyramids and coated it with a thin layer of gold that light could not penetrate. They then used reactive ion etching to saw away the tip of each pyramid to create a tiny aperture that light can squeeze through to do lithography on the surface below. A digital mirror device, which takes one beam of light and splits it into 10,000, allows them to channel light through specific apertures to make a range of nanoscale patterns over the space of many square centimeters.

“We want to turn this into a true desktop fabrication tool—one that will do for electronics what the desktop printer did for printing,” Mirkin says.

“This is a massive integration of chemistry and mechanical engineering, and with engineering comes control and the ability to manufacture and fabricate,” comments Joseph M. DeSimone, a nanotechnology expert at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University. “I think this kind of work is a quintessential example of research that can change people’s lives.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanolaser changes color when stretched﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lightweight Lenses Made From Graphene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Faster Method For Making Metamaterials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE