Young Investigator Awards To Lynn And Mezzenga

David M. Lynn and Raffaele Mezzenga are the winners of the inaugural Biomacromolecules/Macromolecules Young Investigator Award, presented by the ACS journals Biomacromolecules, Macromolecules, and ACS Macro Letters in partnership with the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry.
Lynn, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, was cited for his exceptional contributions to the design and synthesis of polymers and materials of biotechnological and biomedical significance.
Mezzenga, a professor of food and soft materials science at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, was selected for his outstanding contributions to the fundamental understanding of self-assembly processes in polymers and biological colloidal systems.
The winners will be honored during an award symposium at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
