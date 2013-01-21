Accelrys Buys Swiss Systems Integrator

Accelrys, a leading supplier of scientific research management software, has acquired information technology system integrator Vialis, based in Liestal, Switzerland, for about $5 million. Vialis specializes in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural chemical, and other chemical markets. Accelrys has had a long-standing partnership with Vialis, which also provides data management consulting services. Max Carnecchia, CEO of Accelrys, says the deal is a “natural complement” to the firm’s recent acquisition of Velquest, a developer of paperless batch record management software, and Aegis Analytical, a process analysis software firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter