09103-cover-pillwedge.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 21, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 3

Subtherapeutic doses in drug development tests have shown important—but unanticipated—advantages

Cover image:

Credit:

Drug Development

In The Search For New Drugs, Diverging Roads For Microdosing

Subtherapeutic doses in drug development tests have shown important—but unanticipated—advantages

Instrument Maker Wyatt Charts Its Own Course

California firm values independence as it flaunts its technical competence

Energy: Tough Questions Not Likely To Be Addressed

  • People

    The Autograph Collector

    Tetsuo Nozoe’s newly published collection of chemists’ signatures and structures showcases 41 years of vital science

  • Safety

    Survey Exposes Lab Safety Gaps

    Researchers reveal troubling practices and perceptions in laboratories

  • Business

    Drugmaker Questcor Buys Its Chemical Supplier, BioVectra

    Unusual deal is a diversification move for growing California firm

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Solar Power Generates Methanol From CO2

Hybrid copper oxide nanorods convert sunlight to photocurrent for driving electrochemical transformations

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

