AstraZeneca Licenses Vanderbilt Compounds

AstraZeneca has teamed with the Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery to discover drugs to treat psychosis associated with major brain diseases. AstraZeneca has paid VCNDD an undisclosed sum for the rights to small molecules that act on the M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor; the firm will also chip in two years of research funding for the development of those and newer M4 compounds. The deal with AstraZeneca is the latest tie-up for VCNDD and a major drug firm. In September, Bristol-Myers Squibb licensed allosteric modulators of the mGluR4 glutamate receptor from VCNDD.
