Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AstraZeneca’s R&D Overhaul

Pharmaceuticals: Research head Martin Mackay is out in leadership shake-up

by Lisa M. Jarvis
January 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mackay
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AstraZeneca
Former AstraZeneca (and Pfizer) R&D head Martin Mackay
Credit: AstraZeneca

Faced with a weak new product pipeline and crushing patent losses, AstraZeneca’s new CEO, Pascal Soriot, is shuffling his management team. The company’s R&D chief, Martin Mackay, and its head of commercial operations, Tony Zook, are both out the door in the start of a shake-up that could also include a big acquisition.

Pangalos
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AstraZeneca
Mene Pangalos, head of innovative medicines at AstraZeneca
Credit: AstraZeneca

Mackay will not be replaced. Rather, Soriot has enlisted three existing senior executives to oversee R&D: Mene Pangalos, a neuroscientist, will lead AstraZeneca’s small-molecule drug discovery effort; Bahija Jallal, executive vice president of the firm’s MedImmune subsidiary, will lead biologic drug development; and Briggs Morrison, a former Pfizer executive, will head late-stage development for both classes of drugs.

Mackay joined the company in 2010 from Pfizer, where he was head of R&D. He took on the daunting task of fixing an R&D group that had made a series of bad bets. Between 2012 and 2016, AstraZeneca will lose patent protection on four products that once represented more than $20 billion in annual sales. At the same time, the company has experienced a string of failures in late-stage clinical trials of new products.

Under Mackay’s leadership, AstraZeneca cut its internal R&D operations to the bone, shedding 2,200 research jobs, shuttering several sites, and taking a “virtual” approach to neuroscience R&D. The company has added to its pipeline through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), but industry watchers believe a large deal will be necessary to sustain revenues during the coming rough period. Soriot is expected to unveil his plans to investors on Jan. 31.

“Given AstraZeneca’s shallow late-stage pipeline, we expect the new CEO to be particularly aggressive on M&A,” Leerink Swann stock analyst Seamus Fernandez told investors in a research note. Large deals that immediately add to the company’s profits would make the most sense, Fernandez wrote, noting that specialty drug firms Forest Laboratories or Shire would fit that bill.

In a separate R&D move, Roche has appointed John C. Reed as head of its drug discovery operation, known internally as pharma research and early development. Reed comes to Roche from Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, where he was CEO.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer will merge its generics unit with Mylan
Investors Create Boston Pharma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AstraZeneca Names New Head Of R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE