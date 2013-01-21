BASF Boosts Offer For Pronova

Unable to lock up the 90% of shares it needs to complete the acquisition of nutritional supplements maker Pronova BioPharma from minority shareholders, BASF has increased its per-share offer for the Norwegian firm by 8%. The deal, originally announced in November, would give BASF a maker of concentrated omega-3 fatty acids from fish. BASF now values the deal at $909 million, including liabilities, up from $883 million.
