Celebrating Saul Winstein

I and, I suspect, many of my contemporaries were shocked by the table of contents heading “100 Years of Saul Winstein” (C&EN, Nov. 19, 2012, page 1). It made me feel unnecessarily old to believe it had been 100 years since Winstein’s exciting work, which occurred when I was in graduate school! Fortunately, as the article points out, it has been only 60 years since the work, but 100 years since his birth.
I feel much younger.
Elliot Berman
New York City
