Clariant, Croda Buy Ingredients Makers

Both Clariant and Croda are strengthening their personal care ingredients businesses with acquisitions. Clariant signed an agreement to buy CRM International, a French maker of olive-oil-derived emollients, active ingredients, and alternatives to silicones. Clariant says the acquisition, to be completed in March, will strengthen its consumer specialties segment. Separately, Croda has acquired the assets of Cutchogue, N.Y.-based Innovachem for $2.8 million. Innovachem had revenues of $1.5 million last year from sales of personal care ingredients.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter