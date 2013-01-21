Advertisement

Environment

EPA Urged To Retain Current Lead Limits

by Glenn Hess
January 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ahunt
Leaded aviation fuel is a main source of lead emissions.
This is a photo of an American Aviation AA-1 Yankee being refuelled in Bromont Quebec 2006.
Credit: Ahunt
Leaded aviation fuel is a main source of lead emissions.

EPA should consider keeping in place the existing air quality standard for lead, the agency’s staff says in a preliminary policy assessment. In 2008, the agency tightened the lead standard from 1.5 µg/m3 to 0.15 µg/m3. This was the first revision of the standard since it was initially set in 1978. The “currently available information supports a primary standard as protective as the current standard and that it is appropriate to consider retaining the current standard without revision,” the draft policy assessment states. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA is required to review and consider revising air quality standards every five years. The agency plans to issue a final rule based on its current review in November 2014. Major sources of lead emissions include metals processing and leaded aviation gasoline.

