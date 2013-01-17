Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Fiscal 2014 Federal Budget Delayed

Amid a stew of fiscal issues, the White House says rollout of spending plan will be delayed

by Andrea Widener
January 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Amid harsh, partisan disagreements with Congress over federal spending, the nation’s debt ceiling, and other pressing fiscal issues, the White House last week announced a delay in the rollout of its proposed 2014 federal budget.

By law, the President’s budget proposal is due in the first week of February. But the White House Office of Management & Budget (OMB), in a letter to the House of Representatives Budget Committee earlier this month, indicated that the budget would be delayed on account of the fiscal uncertainty.

The delay isn’t a surprise for R&D budget watchers. “It’s been clear for a while that OMB was going to miss its deadline,” says Matthew Hourihan, director of the R&D Budget & Policy Program at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Some of the fiscal issues have been settled. A New Year’s deal between Congress and the White House halted automatic tax increases for most people, for example. But a host of other problems still hang over the economy.

The U.S. will likely reach its debt ceiling in mid-February, requiring action by Congress for the country to avoid defaulting on its loans. Next, across-the-board federal budget cuts, called sequestration, are scheduled to go into effect on March 1 unless Congress acts to delay them. And Congress has yet to finalize a budget for the current fiscal year.

The uncertainty, specifically the sequestration issue, has forced OMB to warn federal agencies to prepare to “operate with reduced budgetary resources.” OMB says agencies should look for ways to cut costs, including hiring freezes, furloughs, and early retirement packages for federal employees as well as cost savings in grants and contracts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obama, Congress Reach Budget Deal
White House Tells Agencies To Prepare For Shutdown
Playing Nice On The Budget

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE