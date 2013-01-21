Globalization And Economic Downturns

I would like to offer some additional perspective to “Barely Hanging On,” regarding the struggles of many unemployed and underemployed American chemists (C&EN, Nov. 5, 2012, page 50). Any working chemist, particularly those on the bench where much of the innovation in this country is accomplished, knew that with globalization would come the downsizing of the U.S. chemical establishment. Globalization, like global warming, will cause greater fluctuations in any system. I believe we are seeing this play out now in recessions and economic downturns.
Gerald Schultz
West Roxbury, Mass.
