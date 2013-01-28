K. C. Nicolaou Wins Molecular Design Award

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Jan. 23, 2013. The call for nominations for the Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences should have noted that, for the first time, the award is being opened to international in addition to domestic nominees.
K. C. Nicolaou is the winner of the 2012 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis, presented by the North Jersey Section of ACS. Nicolaou is Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego. He is also chair of the chemistry department at Scripps Research Institute, where he holds the Darlene Shiley Chair in Chemistry and the Aline W. & L. S. Skaggs Professorship in Chemical Biology.
Nicolaou is being recognized for his contributions to the art and science of complex natural product total synthesis. The award includes a $5,000 honorarium as well as an award symposium, which was held in November 2012.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter