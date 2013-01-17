Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

M&G Picks Sinopec To Build Polyester Plant

Billion dollar project in Texas unites several foreign partners

by Marc S. Reisch
January 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Italy’s Mossi & Ghisolfi has hired China’s Sinopec Engineering Group to manage construction of the bottle polymer plant it is planning in Corpus Christi, Texas. The $1 billion project has become a platform for several foreign companies to expand in the U.S.

Two non-U.S. banks will fund the massive project, making it entirely financed, built, and owned by foreign firms. The banks are Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, which claims to be the world’s largest bank, and Mexico’s Banco Inbursa.

The plant, which will take advantage of low-cost U.S. shale gas, will be built over the next three years. It will have annual capacity for 1 million metric tons of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin and 1.2 million metric tons of the feedstock purified terephthalic acid.

“This is the largest PET investment ever in the Western world,” says Marco Ghisolfi, CEO of M&G’s polymers business. When completed, the project will make M&G the leading U.S. polyester producer after Mexico’s DAK and Thailand’s Indorama.

The project will allow Sinopec Engineering, a subsidiary of the Chinese-government-owned petroleum and petrochemical giant Sinopec Group, to extend its reach beyond Asia. Sinopec Engineering Group CEO Yan Shaochun calls the contract “a big milestone for entering the North American market.”

“This project is a nice way for Sinopec Engineering to show what it can do in North America,” says Chase Willett, senior director of aromatics at consulting firm IHS Chemical.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos makes major China push through deals with Sinopec
Mexico’s Alpek expands to Europe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil starts up cracker in Texas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE