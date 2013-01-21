Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Mass Spec Imaging On Granite Surfaces

Product distribution from prebiotic reaction varies with mineral composition

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Facundo Fernández
DESI imaging of mineral surfaces could answer questions about prebiotic chemistry.
Photo shows the use of desorption electrospray ionization mass spectrometry to image reaction products on granite surface.
Credit: Facundo Fernández
DESI imaging of mineral surfaces could answer questions about prebiotic chemistry.

Chemists suspect that mineral surfaces helped catalyze the reactions leading to the first biological molecules. But they haven’t had the right tools to examine what role the heterogeneity of the mineral surface might have played. Imaging mass spectrometry with desorption electrospray ionization (DESI) might be the tool they’ve been waiting for. Facundo M. Fernández of Georgia Tech and coworkers at the virtual Center for Chemical Evolution used DESI imaging to study the thermal decomposition of formamide on granite (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac303202n). This reaction is a model for prebiotic formation of purines, which are building blocks for biological polymers such as RNA. The team imaged reaction products on smooth granite surfaces to study the effects of local mineral environment on the reaction. Granite is a mixture of minerals, including quartz, mica, and feldspar. In DESI images, the abundance of purines correlated with the composition of the underlying granite. Because they used commercially available instruments, Fernández and coworkers expect that other scientists will be able to investigate how this and other reactions on mineral surfaces behave under various conditions.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE