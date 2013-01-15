Official Reports From The ACS National Meeting In Philadelphia

Committee reports from the fall national meeting—which was held in Philadelphia in August 2012—appear below. The major actions taken by the ACS Board of Directors and Council during the meeting were reported previously in C&EN.

Reports of Society Committees

BUDGET & FINANCE

The Society Committee on Budget & Finance (B&F) met on Aug, 18, 2012, to review the society’s probable financial results for 2012. ACS was projected to end the year with a net contribution from operations of $17.4 million, or $1.6 million favorable to the 2012 approved budget. With the exception of the fund balance ratio, a measure of reserve adequacy, the society was projected to end the year in compliance with the Board-established financial guidelines.

The committee received a report from the B&F Subcommittee on Communications. The subcommittee reported that brief presentations were given at each ACS technical division caucus meeting in Philadelphia; that the ACS public website had been updated with the Society’s 2011 financial information; and that draft responses to B&F’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) had been prepared for the “About Us” tab on the ACS public website.

The committee received a report from the B&F Subcommittee on Program Funding Requests describing the subcommittee’s evaluation of two 2013 program reauthorization requests and one new program funding request. The committee recommended to the ACS Board that funding be continued for the ACS Science Coaches Program and ACS Global Research Experiences, Exchanges & Training Program (GREET). The committee reviewed the new program funding request for Catalyzing Change in Graduate Education in the Chemical Sciences, but deferred action until the ACS Presidential Commission on Graduate Education report would be completed in late 2012.

Finally, the committee received a report from the Program Review Advisory Group on its 2012 activities, which included a review of society programs in two areas: scientific advancement and advocacy.—Pat N. Confalone, Chair

EDUCATION

The Society Committee on Education (SOCED) received a report on the International Chemistry Olympiad, which the U.S. hosted in Washington, D.C., in July 2012. A record 72 countries involving 283 high school students participated. Dow Chemical Co. was the sole financial sponsor of the event, with a generous gift of $2.5 million. The University of Maryland, in College Park, was the venue for the competition and made significant contributions in facilities and personnel. The U.S. team earned one gold medal and three silver medals.

SOCED reviewed recommendations from the recently released report “Engage to Excel: Producing One Million Additional College Graduates with Degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics” from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science & Technology, and identified strategies for improving the first two years of college chemistry. The committee formed a task force to develop a policy statement about evidence-based educational practices. SOCED formed two working groups to provide feedback on ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri’s climate science and graduate education initiatives. The committee approved the formation of an advisory board to serve as a consultative and advisory body to SOCED and the Undergraduate Programs Office regarding activities pertinent to ACS student chapters and student members.—Mary K. Carroll, Chair

Reports of Board Committees

Standing Committees

GRANTS & AWARDS

The Committee on Grants & Awards (G&A) met virtually on Aug. 10, 2012.

The chair reported that the Program Review Advisory Group (PRAG) had reviewed the national awards program. PRAG recommendations included development of additional metrics to evaluate program impact and expansion of data mining and management to broaden diversity of the program’s outcomes.

The chair of the Fellows Oversight Committee reported that the 2012 ACS Fellows Program nomination and selection processes concluded with 301 candidates nominated and 95 selected. The number of nominations was slightly higher than the prior year’s total.

The chair of the 2012 Awards Review Committee (ARC) reported that several ACS technical divisions were sent follow-up letters with recommendations, following the ARC review of 19 national awards. Divisions were asked to solicit nominations for the awards in their areas, and to suggest names for the canvassing and selection committees for those awards. The intent is that these be their ongoing responsibilities, and that the divisions need not wait for special invitations.

The chair of the Subcommittee on Nominations & Selection reported that the ACS/APS Langmuir Action Group met and approved the proposed wording of the Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics with the following addition “No individual may receive a second Irving Langmuir Award or Prize.” The subcommittee recommended to the committee that the sponsors of the Ipatieff Prize, the ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, and the Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator be asked if they would remove the age requirements from the eligibility statement, so the focus is on service and career. (This would be similar to changes made in the Cope scholar award wording.)

The cochair of the ACS AWIS Task Force reported that the task force revised the 2009 letter sent to chairs and deans at top research universities, asking for their help to increase the pool of women recipients for ACS national awards. The task force developed a presentation for ACS President-Elect Marinda Wu to use at the G&A breakfast in Philadelphia, on the low numbers of women being nominated for ACS national awards. The task force is also working closely with ACS staff to analyze the data of the ACS national awards selection committees to determine the impact of having women as members and chairs of the selection committees for technical awards and the impact on a woman being selected as a recipient.

The committee voted to approve the lists of candidates for new appointments to the ACS Petroleum Research Fund Advisory Board, and to recommend to the ACS board that the ACS Science & the Congress Program be the society’s nominee for the National Science Board Public Service Award.—Kent J. Voorhees, Chair

PROFESSIONAL & MEMBER RELATIONS

The Committee on Professional & Member Relations (P&MR) met virtually on Aug. 9, 2012. A request by the American Meteorological Society for nominal cosponsorship of their annual meeting in January 2013 was approved under delegated authority.

The Subcommittee on International Strategy briefed P&MR on the new International Center, which was scheduled to launch in December 2012 to provide a range of resources to encourage ACS members to participate in the global chemical enterprise. The subcommittee also discussed a comprehensive draft wrap-up report on International Year of Chemistry 2011 activities and the U.S. State Department’s acceptance of an ACS proposal to advance the careers of scientists in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Web Strategy & Innovation Subcommittee informed P&MR that, as a result of substantial input from members, ACS will need to select a replacement system for PACS. The subcommittee also informed P&MR that a new governance working group is considering new policies on national meeting and division-related online content issues, which was expected to be available later in 2012. The subcommittee also discussed a recent effort to better understand Board views of the ACS Network to enhance its usefulness and usability. A summary of Board feedback was provided and discussed, and the feedback was intended to be incorporated going forward.

The Professional Advancement Subcommittee updated P&MR on the Leadership Advisory Board. The committee also received an update on the ACS Entrepreneurial Initiative, as well as a summary of findings from the 2012 Salary & Employment Survey, including new salary and unemployment data.—Peter K. Dorhout, Chair

PUBLIC AFFAIRS & PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations (PA&PR) met virtually on Aug. 7, 2012.

The chair welcomed committee members and highlighted several items, including:

• a snapshot of governance advocacy activities since the June meeting;

• a letter from the ACS Awards Review Committee notifying PA&PR that the James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public was found to be thriving and healthy and not in need of review for another five years. Committee members were encouraged to think of future worthy recipients for the award;

• details of the committee’s joint breakfast with P&MR that was held on Aug. 21, 2012, at the national meeting in Philadelphia; and

• the 2012 dates for National Historic Chemical Landmark ceremonies.

The chair introduced the main topic of the meeting: recently released research examining the most effective means of communicating with members of Congress and their staff members.

The study, led by David Rehr, adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Political Management, George Washington University, was based on the largest sample size ever gathered on the topic of communication and advocacy issues to date. Nearly 3,000 congressional staff members and lobbyists took part in the study.

Rehr participated in the virtual meeting from ACS headquarters and his presentation included discussion of numerous questions and comments from committee members and staff. The information gleaned from Rehr’s presentation and research findings will assist ACS Office of Public Affairs (OPA)staff and committee members as they address the ever-changing advocacy landscape, seeking new and innovative ways for ACS and its members to remain relevant and effective in the policy development and adoption arena.

The next topic discussed was the June meeting of members of the Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs (CCPA). CCPA chair Connie Murphy provided highlights of the meetings that CCPA members and OPA staff had with representatives from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy Office of Science, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Institute of Standards & Technology. The main purpose of the meetings was to continue building relationships with these key agencies that are so important to ACS and its members. CCPA members also discussed the implications on agency funding should the sequestration provisions of the Budget Control Act of 2012 need to be implemented on Jan. 2, 2013.

The chair next updated committee members on the outcome of the 2012 Program Review Advisory Group (PRAG) review of OPA’s government affairs program. The final PRAG report recommended to the Budget & Finance Committee continued support for the program, because the program is of strategic importance, well run, and meeting its goals and metrics. PRAG comments addressed to the committee commended the program for its overall effectiveness but recommended that future metrics be more focused on outcomes versus outputs. The chair has committed to work with OPA staff to sharpen future metrics.

PA&PR received a wrap-up report from OPA staff on communication and government affairs activities associated with the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad held at the University of Maryland on July 21–30, 2012. OPA staff started working on publicity for IChO in 2011, issuing press releases focusing on winners of local, regional, and national competitions to select the U.S. IChO team, as well as on Dow’s generous $2.5 million sole sponsorship of IChO. Nearly 40 press releases were issued that generated 150 news clips, including international coverage. Several IChO videos were produced and posted online; they generated more than 3,500 web hits. OPA staff also arranged for an official letter from President Barack Obama welcoming the students to the IChO, the participation of Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley as keynote speaker at the opening ceremony, and the adoption of a U.S. Senate resolution recognizing the IChO and the importance of chemistry in improving people’s lives.

The chair announced the appointment of William Oliver as the incoming 2013 chair of the National Historic Chemical Landmarks Subcommittee. Oliver replaces Jeffrey Sturchio after his three-year term as chair.—Kathleen Schulz, Chair

Joint Board-Council Committees

CHEMICAL ABSTRACTS SERVICE

The Committee on Chemical Abstracts Service (CCAS) met in executive session on Aug. 17, 2012. CCAS continues to fulfill its responsibilities in a purposeful manner—serving as a channel for the flow of information between society members (and users of CAS services), the ACS Governing Board for Publishing, and CAS management, assuring that each party’s needs are researched, recognized, and represented.

CAS management reported on a number of developments at the most meeting, and members were pleased to learn that the new SciFinder training modules had been developed and were moving toward a more integrated, user-focused approach. CAS management had been working with committee members to seek input on new training approaches to more effectively reach users.

CAS expected to reach another milestone later in 2012: The CAS Registry was expected to surpass 70 million organic and inorganic molecules. The registry maintains its status as the gold standard for substance information as the largest collection of unique substances.

The “SciFinder Future Leaders in Chemistry” program, established in 2010, again provided an opportunity for outstanding Ph.D. chemistry students from around the world to exchange ideas and experiences in chemistry and informatics. As part of their program experience, the students joined chemistry professionals in Philadelphia to attend the national meeting and exposition.

Members were also pleased to learn that ACS Publications and CAS introduced Reference QuickView, a dynamic new feature powered by SciFinder that enables readers of web content to view directly the text of abstracts linked to bibliographic citations within an ACS Publications journal article or book chapter. Reference QuickView enables readers viewing the full-text HTML version of an ACS article to scan abstracts from the broader literature, across millions of citations drawn from a broad array of scientific disciplines covered by CAS.

CCAS continues its role as a conduit of information. The committee communicates its mission through its website on the ACS Network where society members as well as nonmembers can post questions and feedback for CCAS members. Members solicit input from numerous avenues including local sections, colleges, and patent users. Social media is also being utilized to increase awareness–a CCAS Facebook page has been established.—Spiro D. Alexandratos, Chair

CHEMICAL SAFETY

At its meeting in Philadelphia, the Committee on Chemical Safety (CCS) released the final version of its report entitled “Creating Safety Cultures in Academic Institutions.”This report describes essential elements of a strong safety culture and provides recommendations for strengthening an institution’s safety culture. The committee also organized a symposium for the Philadelphia national meeting to discuss the best elements and best practices of good safety cultures developed by universities and colleges, and it facilitated discussions about tools, resources, and lessons learned that have been beneficial in strengthening safety cultures. This 1.5-day symposium was well attended, and about 200 copies of the report were distributed at the meeting. The report can be accessed at www.acs.org/safety, and hard copies can be requested by sending an e-mail to safety@acs.org.

At its meeting, the committee met with Dorothy Zolandz, director of the National Academies Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology (BCST), to discuss a new BCST project that will explore how behavioral science can be applied in the chemical research community to motivate safe practice as the top priority in the lab. This activity will complement the CCS report on safety.

In October 2011 the U.S. Chemical Safety Board released its report on a university laboratory incident. One of its recommendations called upon ACS to develop good practice guidance that identifies and describes methodologies that can be used successfully in the academic research laboratory to assess and control hazards. In response to this charge the committee formed the Hazard Analysis & Risk Assessment Task Force. The task force held its second face-to face meeting in Philadelphia to work on the document and planned to release it by the end of the year.

CCS’ Laboratory Management & Waste Task Force recently revised its well-known “Laboratory Waste Management: A Guide” (Oxford Press), which was launched at the Philadelphia meeting. The best practices of laboratory waste management were discussed at a well-attended symposium devoted to this topic.

The committee also finalized its input related to the laboratory safety skills that students should acquire in their undergraduate education in chemistry to the Committee on Professional Training (CPT) as CPT began the process of revising its guidelines. These comments were communicated to CPT.—Robert H. Hill Jr., Chair

CHEMISTRY & PUBLIC AFFAIRS

The Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs (CCPA) advises and recommends ACS action on public policy matters involving the chemical sciences and technologies. CCPA also encourages and facilitates participation by ACS members in government relations.

In Philadelphia, CCPA considered two draft ACS policy positions on energy policy and innovation. In addition, the committee discussed ways to effectively support other ACS member advocacy activities at the individual, local section, state, and federal levels.

In April 2012, CCPA members joined the ACS Board to participate in the 17th annual Science, Engineering & Technology Congressional Visits Day. The ACS participants joined more than 200 other scientists representing more than 20 scientific societies on Capitol Hill to reinforce the ACS message on the need for predictable, sustained support for scientific research. In June 2012, CCPA members met with federal officials from the Department of Energy, the National Institute of General Medical Science, the National Institute for Standards & Technology, and the National Science Foundation to discuss upcoming agency priorities and the role of chemistry in the agencies’ research portfolios.

Annually, ACS supports two congressional fellows to work in a congressional office for a year. These fellows, who are selected by CCPA, bring informed scientific perspectives to issues on the congressional agenda. In Philadelphia, the committee received reports from the 2011–12 congressional fellows who ended their fellowships in August 2012. The application deadline for the ACS congressional fellowship was Dec. 31. More information can be found on the ACS website. Recent graduates as well as more seasoned, mid-career applicants were encouraged to apply.

Finally, CCPA recognized the Minnesota Local Section for outstanding efforts to increase member involvement in government affairs with the President’s Award for Local Section Government Affairs at the Philadelphia ChemLuminary Awards ceremony. Local sections that are active in government affairs are urged to nominate themselves for this award when completing their annual local section activities report.—Connie J. Murphy, Chair

CHEMISTS WITH DISABILITIES

In light of the Committee on Chemists With Disabilities (CWD) success with the “What Can YOU Do?” video—which won first place in the Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy Campaign for Disability Employment—CWD launched a new project to combine personal vignettes in the style of “Working Chemists with Disabilities” with a video short course on strategies for making the workplace more universally accessible.

CWD also announced the move of its open and executive meeting from Monday to Sunday, effective at the spring national meeting in 2013.—Karl Booksh, Chair

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES

The Committee on Community Activities (CCA) held its national meeting outreach event at the Franklin Institute on Aug. 19. There were more than 300 participants with hands-on activities for kids.

National Chemistry Week (NCW) celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2012. NCW was held Oct. 21–27 with the theme, “Nanotechnology—The Smallest BIG Idea in Science!” ACS partnered with the Nanoscale Informal Science Education Network (NISE Network) in the development of “Celebrating Chemistry .” This free publication was geared toward elementary school children and featured articles and hands-on activities. All local sections were encouraged to participate and plan an outreach event.

On Aug. 21, CCA presented ChemLuminary awards to local sections that had demonstrated exemplary performance in the development and implementation of activities conducted safely in support of NCW and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day. Congratulations to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Virginia, Western New York, Syracuse, Puerto Rico, Cleveland, Northeastern, and California sections.

This coming spring, our Chemists Celebrate Earth Day program celebrates its 10th Anniversary with the theme “Our Earth: Handle with Care!” CCA is asking all local sections to participate in this celebration by educating their communities about the earth, how to protect it, and the ultimate natural resource—water. The community event will be focused on the Coins for Cleaner Water Program, which provides small sachets that can easily and effectively provide clean water to people around the world.—Lynn Hogue, Chair

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

The Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) continues to support efforts to increase the sustainability focus in ACS local sections and in the chemistry classroom. Work in Philadelphia included approval of programming grants to the Akron and Syracuse local sections and preparation for spring 2013 national meeting symposia with the ACS Division of Chemical Education (CHED) to recognize the annual ACS-CEI awards for sustainability in the chemistry curriculum and to explore “Sustainability in the Chemical Sciences: Models and Case Studies for Education.”

CEI also established a new working group with CHED, the Society Committee on Education, and other ACS units to advance sustainability in education through a variety of programs and activities. CEI continues to explore how to develop additional opportunities for ACS members to get involved in integrating sustainability into the practice of chemistry and educating the public, decision makers, and students about chemistry and its relation to sustainability.

In the area of public policy, CEI completed work on 2012 recommendations to the ACS Board for updated statements on energy science and technology policy, on inherently safer technologies for chemical facilities, and on endocrine disrupting chemicals. The committee also scoped 2013 reviews of ACS policies on chemicals management and regulation and on climate change. In this last area, CEI met with ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri to coordinate support for the ACS Climate Science Tool kit, including development of additional content (responses to frequently asked questions) and plans to facilitate ACS member communication with the public and policymakers using the tool kit.—Laura Pence, Chair

INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

At the national meeting in Philadelphia, the Committee on International Activities (IAC) celebrated its 50th anniversary. Led by W. Albert Noyes Jr., who was then editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry, the first IAC was a remarkable assembly of ACS member talent and energy across academia, industry, and government. The committee members included Wallace R. Brode, a science adviser to the U.S. Secretary of State; Farrington Daniels, a past president of the ACS; Robert C. Elderfield, chemistry professor at the University of Michigan and a member of the society’s Board; Robert R. Grinstead, project leader for Dow Chemical; Edward L. Haenisch, chairman of the chemistry department of Wabash College; Pauline Newman, senior patent attorney and patent counsel for FMC Corp.; and Arthur S. Roe, a section head of the National Science Foundation.

The committee welcomed to its Philadelphia gathering the leadership of a number of our partner societies, including the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry, the German Chemical Society, the Chemical Society of Japan, the ACS Hungarian and Thai International Chapters, and the Royal Society of Chemistry.

IAC subcommittees received reports of and discussed their international interests and priorities in the context of the following IAC goals: fostering collaborations driven by solutions to global challenges (energy, climate science, environment, and sustainability); extending international chemistry education and training; engaging developing countries in cooperation with partner societies; assuring support of human rights and scientific mobility; supporting the development of an ACS International Center; and sustaining momentum of the International Year of Chemistry beyond 2011.

The committee heard presentations from synergistic organizations on topics relevant to its strategic interests, including “Global Science and Collaboration,” by Malcolm Butler, Association of Public Land Grant Universities; “Advancing Chemistry’s Contributions to Health in Kenya,” by Solomon Derese, University of Nairobi and Seeding Labs; and the “Globalization of German Science: Strategy and Key Challenges,” by Cathleen Fisher, American Friends of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

The committee received reports from its working groups on making the world’s food supply safe and abundant; engaging developing countries in pilot initiatives; heroic chemists in science and human rights, and curriculum for science and human rights inclusion at appropriate levels; publicizing the existence and offerings of the ACS International Center; continuing activities related to the IYC Global Water Project; and outcomes analysis of U.S. and global contributions to IYC celebrations.

Finally the committee discussed external partnership opportunities and how they can best serve ACS and its members with global interests. Its 17-year relationship with the organizers of The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy is positioned to grow significantly in 2013 and has been an exemplary joint program touching Eastern Europe, Sub Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The committee agreed that such partnerships build capacity as it explores engagement with higher education associations, industry, foundations, and government agencies with shared interests in international research collaboration and exchange.—Judith L. Benham, Chair

MINORITY AFFAIRS

The Committee on Minority Affairs (CMA) met on Aug. 19, 2012, in Philadelphia.

CMA is planning to highlight its 20th anniversary in 2013 with increased programming throughout the year at ACS national and regional meetings. The culmination of the anniversary year will be at the Fall 2013 national meeting in Indianapolis coinciding with a presidential symposium on Diversity & Globalization.

CMA approved a recommendation to create a travel grant program for student participation from under-represented minority groups to attend ACS national or regional meetings. This recommendation resulted from the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board, which is charged with follow through from the ACS Presidential Taskforce on Implementing the ACS Diversity Reports. The grants would be given to students who will be making their first presentations at ACS national or regional meetings. The proposed awards will be made on the basis of scientific merit and financial need. Funds may be applied only for registration, travel, and accommodations, and are restricted to meetings within the U.S. The committee was seeking funding to support this program.

The ACS Scholars program was re-authorized as a permanent program effective January 2012. The renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 are awarded to underrepresented minority students who want to enter the field of chemistry or chemistry-related fields. There are 352 scholars currently in the program with 1,249 confirmed graduates over the life of the program and 124 confirmed Ph.D.s. Since December 2011, 75 scholars have graduated with an average GPA of 3.5. Some 60% are planning to attend graduate school. For additional information on the ACS Scholars Program or to make a donation, please visit www.acs.org/scholars.—Alvaro (Al) Ribes, Chair

PATENTS & RELATED MATTERS

The Committee on Patents & Related Matters (CPRM) met at the national meeting in Philadelphia on Aug. 18. CPRM heard a report from its chair on the efforts of ACS President-Elect Marinda Li Wu’s Vision 2025 Task Force. CPRM provided the task force with feedback on its work.

CPRM continues to focus on three main areas. First, CPRM provides ACS members and the general public with information about patents and other intellectual property issues. Second, CPRM proposes nominations of notable inventors for external national awards recognizing the innovations and inventions of chemists. Finally, CPRM monitors legislative and regulatory developments influencing intellectual property in ways that impact the chemical enterprise.

Over the past few years, CPRM has worked to help reform the patent system. This culminated with the recent passage of the America Invents Act. CPRM is monitoring the implementation of the most significant patent reform law in 50 years. CPRM is planning several new initiatives to help inform ACS members about the implications of patent reform on the chemical enterprise, and has partnered with the society’s Chemistry & the Law Division to provide patent-related programming at national and regional meetings.

In addition, CPRM has created numerous educational materials, many of which provide guidance regarding second careers in the area of intellectual property. CPRM’s materials are available on its website.

CPRM has recommended nominees for the National Inventors’ Hall of Fame, the National Medal of Technology & Innovation, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame. CPRM welcomes suggestions for deserving chemists and chemical engineers. If you are interested in working with us, please contact us.—James L. Chao, Chair

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING

At the August 2012 meeting, the Committee on Professional Training (CPT) evaluated 66 periodic reports from currently approved college and university chemistry programs and three site visit reports from programs that are applying for ACS approval. CPT held conferences with six departments starting the process of applying for ACS approval. Two new programs were approved, and one institution was removed from the approved list. The total number of colleges and universities offering ACS-approved bachelor’s degree programs in chemistry is now 669.

In June 2012, CPT held a special meeting to begin the process of revising the ACS guidelines for approval of bachelor’s degree programs. The committee discussed the results of an extensive survey on the impact of the 2008 ACS guidelines, which was sent to the department chairs at ACS-approved programs. Of the 64% of programs that responded to the survey, 85% reported having made some changes in response to the 2008 guidelines. The revision process will focus on infrastructure and faculty requirements, changes resulting from new technologies, and student skills development, rather than curricular issues. Several ACS technical divisions and committees were contacted to provide feedback, and a similar request was expected to be sent to all chemistry department chairs in October 2012. Plans were developed for a symposium on the proposed changes to the guidelines to be held at the spring 2013 ACS national meeting. The revised guidelines are anticipated to be released in 2014.

The committee continued to develop the questionnaire to be used in a survey to collect information on how chemical literature skills are taught and the resources that are being used to teach this essential skill. CPT released an updated guidelines supplement on laboratory safety that was jointly reviewed and endorsed by the Committee on Chemical Safety.—Anne B. McCoy, Chair

PUBLICATIONS

The editorial monitoring reports and recommendations for ACS Chemical Neuroscience, Biochemistry, Crystal Growth & Design, and Organic Letters were accepted by the Committee on Publications. The committee deliberated regarding the reappointments of editors of these respective journals, and submitted recommendations to the ACS Board for their consideration. The next publications to be monitored will be Accounts of Chemical Research, Chemical Reviews, Biomacromolecules, Nano Letters, and Organic Process Research & Development.

Upon recommendation of two Editor Search Committees, the ACS Board approved the appointment of David T. Allen (University of Texas at Austin) to serve as the inaugural editor of the new ACS journal, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, effective in 2012, and of Stephen Hecht (University of Minnesota) to serve as the editor of Chemical Research in Toxicology, effective in 2013.

The ACS Publications Division president presented an overview of the division’s operational highlights for the year and new innovation initiatives, including collaboration with the society’s Chemical Abstracts Service. A summary of developments on the topic of open access to published scientific information was also presented.

The committee thanked Rudy Baum, editor-in-chief of Chemical & Engineering News, for his years of dedicated service and welcomed Maureen Rouhi as editor-in-chief, effective Sept. 17, 2012.—Ned D. Heindel, Chair

PUBLIC RELATIONS & COMMUNICATIONS

The Committee on Public Relations & Communications (CPRC) reviewed progress and next steps for the main areas of committee focus: Chemistry Ambassadors, local section public relations, awards, new technologies, and food chemistry.

The committee discussed a draft rubric that would help public relations chairs gauge their progress and advance in their roles, especially against outcomes stressed at Sparkle training workshops. Next steps include inviting input from the Local Section Activities Committee, with a goal of completion in 2013.

CPRC members presented a session on the chemistry of food for reporters covering the national meeting. The topic of “Cool Foods to Beat the Summer Heat” was streamed live and is available for viewing at www.ustream.tv. Several news stories resulted from this informative press conference, which included food samples.

The committee continues to administer several awards, including the Helen Free Award for Public Outreach, which was presented to Ron Perkins of Naples, Fla., and two awards for ACS local section public relations, which were won by the Atlanta and Chicago sections. All were presented at the ChemLuminary event during the national meeting. CPRC canvases for the James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award, which honors authors and journalists who communicate chemistry via their work. The committee intended to generate additional nominations for the Grady-Stack pool by November 2012.

The Chemistry Ambassadors program continues to grow, with more than 8,100 members. CPRC reviewed progress on the program’s Facebook and Web pages, noting the need for more marketing and cross promotion with other ACS pages and with Twitter, and the need for member recognition. The committee heard a presentation from ACS Web Strategies & Operations staff about a possible gaming strategy that could fit the program well, and would take advantage of a variety of technologies to increase member engagement and recognition.—Cheryl B. Frech, Chair

SCIENCE

The Committee on Science (ComSci) is working to identify and focus ACS attention on emerging frontiers in science and new platforms to better prepare graduates for 21st century careers.

To identify emerging frontiers in traditional chemistry and interdisciplinary areas, the committee held its inaugural forum featuring award-winning young investigators at the August 2012 ACS national meeting. The forum focused on hot topics in chemistry-related materials research. In spring 2013, ComSci will hold its second Nobel Laureates’ forum on emerging interdisciplinary frontiers. With the Nobel forum each spring and young investigators forum each fall, ComSci will gain insights from the visionaries of today and tomorrow.

In developing new platforms to prepare graduates for the careers of tomorrow, ComSci will continue to focus on entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. ComSci has held four national meeting forums over the last two years on this theme, including one in August 2012 that showcased startups driven by commercialization of university research via partnerships with industry.

ComSci also approved a new draft ACS energy policy statement, working closely with other units. Following ComSci’s work over the last few years on alternative energy systems, summary documents are now complete on biofuels, nuclear, solar, and hydrogen energy. ComSci also reviewed and approved two other draft policy statements on Inherently Safer Technologies and on U.S. Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

ComSci submitted an ACS-approved nomination for the Presidential National Medal of Science and planned to work with divisions in the following months to identify other notable chemists worthy of this prestigious medal.—Sadiq Shah, Chair

WOMEN CHEMISTS

At the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) continued the celebration of its 85th anniversary. To highlight the numerous accomplishments the committee has achieved over the years, a symposium featuring past WCC chairs was held on Aug. 20, 2012. Each past chair highlighted a different aspect of the WCC mission to lead in attracting, retaining, developing, promoting, and advocating for women in the chemical sciences in order to positively impact society and the profession. The symposium ended with Helen Free sharing her recollections about the issues facing women in the sciences during her time as chair (1970–72).

In the continuing effort to attract women into the chemical sciences through several established student award programs, the committee recognized seven WCC/Eli Lilly Travel Award recipients and the 2012 Overcoming Challenges Award winner at the meeting.

The WCC has been actively pursuing ways to provide professional development opportunities to our constituents. At the Philadelphia meeting, the committee hosted Deborah Smith, social media consultant and trainer, at the Women in the Chemical Enterprise Breakfast. As an expert in LinkedIn, she provided training on developing winning strategies and tactics for using this social media platform. At the WCC luncheon on Aug. 21, May Shana’a, global vice president technology and growth strategy at Ashland Specialty Ingredients, shared her story by describing her unique career path and providing advice on being successful as a woman in the chemical enterprise.

Finally, the WCC was pleased to partner with the Association for Women in Science (AWIS) to support mid-career women through dynamic events. On Aug. 21 an open meeting panel, “Financial Planning, Your Career & You: Building Financial Security in an Insecure World,” was followed by a “Just Cocktails” reception, an informal and interactive event for networking and reconnecting with friends and colleagues. Both events were cosponsored by AWIS and the WCC.—Judith H. Cohen, Chair

YOUNGER CHEMISTS

The Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) met on Aug. 18 and 19 during the ACS national meeting.

Recognizing the increasingly global chemical enterprise in which the younger members of our society must be ready to succeed, the YCC has fostered international networking and exchange opportunities. Through a successful partnership with the EuCheMS European Young Chemists Network and the ACS Colorado local section, the YCC hosted six younger European scientists during the national meeting. This program generated a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm in all parties involved. The second phase of this exchange occurred immediately after the Philadelphia meeting, with several younger members of the Colorado local section visiting their European counterparts in Prague. We are looking forward to working with the Indiana local section on the next proposed international exchange. In addition to the exchange program, the YCC has supported several other international collaborations and international experiences. Travels included trips to Poland, Belgium, Jordan, and Portugal to attend international conferences and work with scientific professional organizations around the globe.

While we are growing international opportunities for younger chemists throughout ACS, we are also working to bolster younger member participation in local sections. Through active collaboration with the host Philadelphia Local Section Younger Chemists Committee (LSYCC), several successful events were held during the recent national meeting. We plan to use this model to a greater extent in the future so that we can provide more activities to our constituency and strengthen the presence of LSYCCs at upcoming national meetings. The committee hopes to be able to provide a full day of activities that cater to our constituency in the future, and planning with the New Orleans local section for the spring 2013 meeting is already under way.

By continuously providing quality international, national, regional, and local opportunities for younger members to participate in the society, the YCC strives to provide resources to help our members thrive in the increasingly global world.—Dorothy J. (Dotti) Miller, Chair

Reports of Council Committees

Elected Committees

COMMITTEES

The Committee on Committees (ConC) announced its annual New Chairs Training Session in Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 25–27, 2013, as part of the ACS Leadership Institute.

Performance reviews for the committees on Chemical Abstracts Service, Environmental Improvement, and Younger Chemists have been completed, and ConC expects to offer its recommendations on the continuation of these committees to Council at a national meeting in 2013.

In Philadelphia, Council approved ConC’s recommendation, subject to concurrence by the ACS Board, that the committees on Chemists with Disabilities and on Professional Training be continued. Council also approved ConC’s recommendation for the establishment of a Committee on Senior Chemists, subject to concurrence of the Board, effective Jan. 1, 2013.

ConC is developing its recommendations for 2013 committee chair, member, associate, and consultant appointments for consideration by the President-Elect and the Chair of the Board.

Finally, on behalf of the Council, ConC recognized 37 Councilors who would have served the statutory limit or otherwise completed their service on ACS governance committees at the end of 2012; 11 committee chairs who would have served the statutory limit on the committee they chaired; and 32 Councilors observing 15, 20, 25, 30, and 40 years as a Councilor.—Dawn A. Brooks, Chair

NOMINATIONS & ELECTIONS

The Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E) continues to examine several preferential voting methods to enable the election process to be more consistent across all ACS elections. Discussion will continue in New Orleans.

We are actively looking at ways to aid candidates through the election process and hope to share more information in New Orleans.

N&E is responsible for reviewing annually the distribution of member population within ACS’s six electoral districts to ensure that the districts have equitable representation. The 2011 year-end report showed that District III was out of compliance. N&E recommended that the Hampton Roads and Western Maryland local sections be transferred from District II to District III. This shift would meet the specified criteria for redistricting and it would bring the districts within permissible range. Both local sections agreed, and the recommendation was adopted by Council, but not without substantial debate and a request by a number of Councilors that N&E conduct a more comprehensive review of all the electoral district boundaries.

N&E considered a “Petition to Amend National Election Procedures” that was up before Council for consideration. N&E supported the petitioner’s intent to shorten the election timelines for President-Elect and the Board of Directors. However, N&E did not support the petition as presented.

N&E took no position on a “Petition on International Chemical Sciences Chapters Funds.”

The committee did not support a “Petition on Candidate Comment in C&EN” that was up for action. N&E believed the item was not appropriate for the bylaws, that it more appropriately should be an N&E guideline, and that the six-month moratorium restricting comments in C&EN and other ACS venues is too long and could interfere with the normal business of the society. N&E has revised its guidelines to address this issue.

Ballots for the 2012 national election were mailed on Sept. 28 with a voting deadline six weeks later. Members had the option to vote electronically or by the traditional paper ballot. To encourage voter participation, our election vendor, VR Election Services, was expected to send out an e-mail early in September offering members the option of receiving the ballot electronically.

In its executive session, N&E developed slates of potential nominees for President-Elect 2014 and for Directors of Districts II and IV, and a slate of potential candidates for Director-at-Large for 2014–16. The pertinent biographical information will appear in the New Orleans Council agenda.—William H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., Chair

Standing Committees

CONSTITUTION & BYLAWS

Since the beginning of 2012, C&B had certified 12 sets of bylaws, and since the spring 2012 meeting in San Diego, C&B had submitted detailed bylaw reviews to six ACS local sections and one subdivision. All certified bylaws and the status report are available at www.acs.org/bulletin5. At the same Website, the ACS Governing Documents (Bulletin 5) were updated effective June 1, 2012.

The certification process is not complete until the required information and vote outcome is submitted to C&B, which certifies all unit bylaws, acting for the Council. If local section or division bylaws include words such as “mail” and “envelope,” the sections or divisions may not conduct electronic balloting. Please contact C&B at bylaws@acs.org if you need or wish to update your local section or division bylaws.

Two petitions that were up for action in Philadelphia were not approved by Council: the “Petition on Candidate Comment in C&EN” and the “Petition on International Chemical Sciences Chapters Funds.” One petition was up for consideration, which will be up for action in New Orleans: the “Petition to Amend National Election Procedures.” Comments on this petition were due by Sept. 21, 2012.

New petitions to amend the Constitution or Bylaws needed to be received by the Society’s Executive Director by Dec. 19, 2012, to be included in the Council agenda for consideration at the spring 2013 meeting in New Orleans.

If you are a Councilor and interested in making an impact on the society’s governing documents and unit bylaws, you should consider membership on C&B; contact us at bylaws@acs.org.—Harmon B. Abrahamson, Chair

DIVISIONAL ACTIVITIES

The Committee on Divisional Activities (DAC) and the Committee on Meetings & Expositions (M&E) have developed policies governing live streaming of sessions originating from ACS national meetings. On a related note, the two committees have also produced policies regulating the recording and subsequent distribution of content delivered initially at ACS national meetings. DAC and M&E will now work with the Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations to finalize and implement these policies.

The company that owned the application used by divisions and regional meetings to organize technical programs, which is known as PACS, was acquired by another company. The purchasing company, called Coe-Truman, alerted staff that as of December 2014, it will no longer support PACS technology. Staff is working with DAC, M&E, and other governance entities to select a replacement system.

Starting with the 2013 New Orleans National Meeting, ACS and the Kavli Foundation will launch a new lecture series recognizing outstanding young scientists. These new presentations will acknowledge exceptional scientists under the age of 40. ACS has asked DAC to work with our divisions to nominate qualified candidates, and to have the Multidisciplinary Program Planning Group evaluate the nominations and select the scientist to deliver the lecture. A call for nominations was expected to be issued to the divisions in the very near future.

DAC voted to fund 13 Innovative Project Grants totaling $79,350. DAC planned to alert all divisions that submitted a proposal as to their outcomes shortly after the Philadelphia meeting concluded.—John M. Pochan, Chair

ECONOMIC & PROFESSIONAL AFFAIRS

The unemployment rate for ACS chemists fell from the all-time high of 4.6% as of March 2011 to 4.2% in March 2012. This number was still high, and CEPA was concerned.

The percentage of ACS chemists who experienced some period of unemployment during 2011 was 8.2%, down slightly from the year before, with a median length of unemployment of four months. Industry members had the greatest probability of a period of unemployment.

Some 12% of ACS member chemists said that in the prior three years they had accepted a position or compensation package that was less than their previous position in order to maintain employment.

In addition, 9% of chemists felt their current position was not in-line with their professional goals, 8% felt it was not commensurate with their level of education or training, 6% said it was not professionally challenging, and 6% said it was not related to the field of their degree

The rise and fall of salaries for chemists measures the demand for our services and expertise. In 2012, salaries in real dollars declined for Ph.D. and M.S. chemists, while B.S. chemists kept pace with inflation. In addition, many members reported that they were “underemployed” and that some employers were hiring higher degree holders at “rock-bottom” prices.

Overall, the majority predicted their situation would be about the same in March of 2013, with only 25% expecting their employment situation to improve. Interestingly, postdocs and those currently unemployed were significantly more optimistic than those employed full-time or part-time.

The percentage of respondents employed in domestic chemistry-related manufacturing jobs continued to decline, while the share of nonmanufacturing jobs also showed decline. Self-employment remained stable, accounting for roughly 2% of respondents.

CEPA has developed six new four-hour workshops, as the ACS Career Pathways series. CEPA also trained more than 40 facilitators, who debuted at the Philadelphia national meeting, and are now available for presentations at regional meetings and local sections.

The ACS Entrepreneurial Initiative received the highest award from the American Society of Association Executives as a program that makes a difference. In 2012, 29 scholarships were awarded to participants in the Entrepreneurial Training Program, and 20 companies were introduced to the Entrepreneurial Resources Center. The next round of applications for both programs was scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2012.

Statistics for the ACS Career Fair and the Virtual Career Fair at the Philadelphia national meeting are shown in the table right:

—Lisa M. Balbes, Chair

LOCAL SECTION ACTIVITIES

The Committee on Local Section Activities (LSAC) presented the 2011 Awards for Outstanding Performance for Local Sections at the 14th Annual ChemLuminary Awards celebration in Philadelphia. The following sections were recognized for their outstanding performance: California, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Richland, Savannah River, and Southwest Georgia. Additionally, four other sections received ChemLuminary Awards for other activities: California, Middle Georgia, Syracuse, and Chicago. Local sections must submit their annual reports and self-nominations by Feb. 15, 2013, to be eligible for these awards recognizing their 2012 activities.

LSAC reported that the reviews of all annual reports that had been submitted had been completed. After receiving notice of the completed review, sections were encouraged to log into FORMS to download their review. Sections could then provide a response to LSAC within the following six weeks.

LSAC reviewed the June 30, 2012, Innovative Project Grant (IPG) proposals during the meeting and planned to award 20 grants totaling $38,000. This brought the total for 2012 to 58 IPG awards worth more than $89,000. Since the inception of the program, 162 local sections have received at least one award.

At the spring 2012 national meeting in San Diego, LSAC informed Council that the committee would bring forward at the Philadelphia meeting a new allotment formula for distribution of ACS dues funds designated for local sections. The proposal on page 95 in the Agenda book applies to 2013 only; however, the Committee on Constitution & Bylaws did not agree that the previous mention of this proposal constituted action at a spring meeting by Council as required by the ACS Bylaws, and CPC concurred. Therefore, LSAC withdrew the proposal. A new proposal that will contain a sustainable formula will be presented at the Spring 2013 meeting. Unfortunately as a result, LSAC’s grant programs are anticipated to be substantially curtailed in 2013 unless additional funding becomes available.

The new approach, for 2014 and beyond, would distribute all the available funds from the society membership dues by dividing the available funds into three categories: a base allotment, a membership factor, and a grant fund to support society initiatives. The base and membership allocations would be combined to determine the allotment that sections would receive.

In this way the section allotments would be directly tied to overall society revenues from membership dues, and to the membership of individual sections. It would put an important value on member retention and recruitment within sections.—Lee H. Latimer, Chair

MEETINGS & EXPOSITIONS

The Committee on Meetings & Expositions (M&E) reports that the fall national meeting in Philadelphia attracted 13,324 attendees, including 7,819 full members, 3,179 students, 1,249 exhibitors, 732 expo-only attendees, and 345 guests. In addition, 8,157 papers were accepted. The exposition had 438 booths with 280 exhibiting companies.

In keeping with the objective of the National Meeting Long-Range Financial Plan, the Committee on Budget & Finance has approved M&E’s recommendation to increase the early member registration fee by $10 for the 2013 national meetings. Thus, advance registration for the 2013 national meetings will cost $370.

M&E systematically reexamines the sites selected for upcoming national meetings to determine the continuing suitability of those cities as meeting sites. After examining the 2017 meetings, the committee is recommending to the ACS Board that the fall meeting scheduled for St. Louis be relocated to Washington, D.C. The dates under consideration are Aug. 20–24. A number of factors surrounded the decision to relocate this meeting, with the primary being the insufficient number of meeting rooms within comfortable walking distance of chosen hotels and the convention center.

M&E established a new policy on replacement badges. It was implemented for the first time in Philadelphia. The first replacement badge was provided at no additional charge; however, fees were applied to subsequent badge requests.

In order to increase the time available for abstract submission, M&E planned to study the feasibility of eliminating the printed on-site program books with a target of the fall 2013 meeting in Indianapolis.—Dee Ann Casteel, Chair

MEMBERSHIP AFFAIRS

One of the long-time concerns of the Membership Affairs Committee (MAC) has been the decline in the number of domestic regular members of ACS—those paying full dues. The impact of this decline has been offset as the society has reached record membership levels through increases in the number of international regular members and the inclusion of undergraduates as student members beginning in 2009.

In accordance with the recently approved “Petition on Market Data Collection,” MAC is focusing the initial market data collection tests on retention. Of the initial 11 tests MAC discussed, three were prioritized for development before the next national meeting.

The first priority is developing a membership and benefits package specifically targeting high school teachers. This will be a joint effort with the proposed American Chemistry Teachers Society and in collaboration with the Society Committee on Education, the Division of Chemical Education, and the Journal of Chemical Education.

MAC’s second priority is testing incentives that will encourage all members to renew early and online.

The third priority is to work with other committees and business units to develop offers that bundle membership with discounts on other ACS products. In particular, this will target those who are in their first five years of membership including graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.

Longer term, MAC is working on global strategies for bundling membership with benefits of interest to potential international members.

MAC, along with the International Activities Committee, is working to find ways to support and engage our international members. However, MAC did not endorse the “Petition on International Chemical Sciences Chapters Funds,” which was up for action by the Council in Philadelphia, as the best possible solution for supporting the society’s international science chapters.—Wayne E. Jones, Chair

Other Committees

ETHICS

The Committee on Ethics met at the national meeting in Philadelphia on Aug. 19 and reaffirmed its commitment to continually aggregating, facilitating, and encouraging the society’s ethics programming, education, and awareness. To remain effective, the committee needs to hear from you, the society’s members, regarding your needs and interests in these areas.

The committee met with ACS’s Immediate Past President to discuss timely ethical issues, including authors’ rights and responsibilities, particularly in relation to plagiarism and duplicate publication (self-plagiarism).

Ethics heard reports from several ACS units including the Division of Professional Relations, the Committee on Science, and the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications (JBCCP). This included a presentation about “Copyright Outreach to the ACS Membership” by the chair of the JBCCP Subcommittee on Copyright. Of particular interest, the committee learned about ethics-related resources available at the excellent “Author and Reviewer Resource Center.”

In an effort to contextualize ethics-related activities of the ACS relative to other professional organizations, the Committee on Ethics met with the director of the Association for Practical & Professional Ethics. Our guest, an international expert on professional ethics, reminded us that ACS has been a leader in including direct consideration of ethics from our very inception. In particular, professional ethics is specifically addressed in the original 1937 Federal Charter, and since then ACS has continued to promote professional ethics through the 1965 Chemist’s Creed and the 1994 Chemist’s Code.

Ethics met with ACS strategic planning facilitators to set the stage for a fall 2012 retreat to prioritize strategies and identify champions for the implementation of committee goals for the next several years.—Gregory M. Ferrence, Chair

NOMENCLATURE, TERMINOLOGY & SYMBOLS

The Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology & Symbols (NTS) met in sequential open and executive sessions, of about equal length, with 22 persons present for some or all of the meeting. Business issues included endorsing the naming of elements 114 and 116 (Flerovium, symbol Fl, and Livermorium, symbol Lv, respectively) and receiving a report on preparation of descriptions on the proposed new definitions of International System of Units (SI) Base Units useful for all levels in chemical education, both to be made available on the committee’s website.

A review of current and proposed NTS duties was discussed and endorsed, with final review and approval scheduled for the next executive meeting. Consideration of more effective liaisons with other national and international organizations with similar interests and responsibilities focused on five professional organizations, including IUPAC and its Interdivisional Committee on Terminology, Nomenclature & Symbols. Presently liaison between ACS and IUPAC is limited. Other committee short term objectives include a new outreach chair and subcommittee to monitor ACS national meeting programming to identify where and how NTS can be more effective. One goal is to cosponsor a symposium in fall 2013.

A review of the current and proposed ACS Committee Travel Reimbursement policy generated much discussion and an overwhelming vote to retain the current travel policy.—Peter F. Rusch, Chair

PROJECT SEED

Since 1968, the ACS Project SEED program has supported life-changing research experiences for high school students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This program has made a significant impact on the lives of more than 9,000 students and their families. This past summer, more than 400 high school students were placed in academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories to work under the supervision of more than 300 scientists on projects in chemistry and related sciences. Surveys of past participants indicate that Project SEED continues to serve its core constituents.

The Committee on Project SEED awarded 29 college scholarships for the 2012–13 academic year and as of the time of the national meeting in Philadelphia, nine Project SEED alumni were holding three-year CIBA Foundation scholarships.

In Philadelphia, 51 Project SEED students from Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania presented their research at SciMix. Also, the committee presented the ChemLuminary award to the New York Section for its outstanding 2011 ACS Project SEED program.

The committee was pleased to announce a gift of $170,000 from Daniel Stoicescu to support Project SEED programs in the state of California in 2012, and the committee thanked him for his generous donation. Project SEED continues to experience low reserve funding for future programs due to slow economic recovery. Committee members continue to work on strategies to increase awareness among potential donors to increase funding for the program as well as student participation. The committee encourages all members to continue using the dues check-off option on their ACS membership renewal to support this remarkable program.—Sandra J. Bonetti, Chair

TECHNICIAN AFFAIRS

The Committee on Technician Affairs (CTA) uses ACS governance channels and society resources to speak for applied chemical technology professionals. CTA’s goals are to raise public awareness of the value of technicians, to make technicians relevant to ACS, and to make ACS relevant to technicians.

Along with the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division’s (I&EC) Applied Chemical Technology Subdivision, CTA served as an active cosponsor for a symposium honoring the 2012 I&EC Applied Chemical Technology Fellow at the spring national meeting. The symposium included an oral presentation on the history of technicians and other applied chemical technology professionals within ACS. CTA will cosponsor this event again next spring, along with the Academia & Industry Pilot Plant Operations & Safety Symposium.

CTA was honored to present the National Chemical Technician Award to the 24th recipient at the 2012 spring national meeting. This annual award is presented in recognition of outstanding technical and communication skills, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and presentations.

CTA’s Education subcommittee is developing continuing education resources for the applied chemical technology professional and seeks to develop a clearinghouse of existing content (courses, workshops, webinars, etc.) that would be of interest to technicians. In fall 2012, the subcommittee planned to promote the ACS Chemistry-Based Technology Student Award, which will recognize outstanding performance during the 2012–13 academic year.

The Recognition & Career Progression Subcommittee will oversee a new ChemLuminary Award for the Best Technician-Related Event at a Local Section or Division. The award will recognize an event held in 2013 and will be presented for the first time at the fall 2014 national meeting. Interested local sections and divisions will be able to self-nominate for the award via FORMS beginning in January 2013.