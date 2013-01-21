Oil-Field Chemical Firm Aegis Acquired

Intervale Capital, a private equity firm with a focus on the energy market, has acquired a majority stake in Aegis Chemical Solutions, a Woodlands, Texas-based company that provides oil and gas production chemicals and chlorine dioxide water treatment services to western Texas’ Permian Basin and other oil fields. Intervale will merge Aegis with Mid-Chem, a Midland, Texas-based oil-field chemicals firm. The deal follows two recent oil-field chemical acquisitions: Innospec’s purchase of Strata Control Services and Post Oak’s buy of a majority stake in Refinery Specialties.
