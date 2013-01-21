Renmatix Starts Up Research Unit

Renmatix has started up a research-scale facility to convert a range of nonfood plant materials into cellulosic sugars for biobased chemicals and fuels. Located at the firm’s King of Prussia, Pa., headquarters, the BioFlex conversion unit will test feedstocks such as perennial grasses, agricultural residues, and softwood. The unit was unveiled earlier this month during a tour of the facility by Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
