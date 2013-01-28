Science Diplomacy Award To Nancy Jackson

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Jan. 23, 2013. The call for nominations for the Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences should have noted that, for the first time, the award is being opened to international in addition to domestic nominees.
Nancy B. Jackson, immediate past-president of ACS and manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, N.M., has been chosen by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to receive the 2012 Award for Science Diplomacy.
The award recognizes an individual or a small group working in the scientific and engineering or foreign affairs communities that is making an outstanding contribution to furthering science diplomacy. It consists of a plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.
“I am extremely honored by this recognition from my scientific peers,” Jackson says. “The honor of meeting dedicated scientists around the world is a privilege that has made my life special. I will do everything I can to further international scientific cooperation, which is the only way we will address the problems that challenge us globally.”
Jackson was cited for her ongoing commitment to preventing the theft and diversion of chemicals through the establishment of the State Department’s Chemical Security Engagement Program. She is also being recognized for developing, nurturing, and advancing careers of scientists worldwide, with a special emphasis on women scientists in the Middle East and in Southeast Asia.
She will receive the award during the AAAS annual meeting in Boston, which will take place on Feb. 14–18.
