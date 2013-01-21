White House Details Proposed Manufacturing Centers

The White House unveiled its vision for the proposed National Network for Manufacturing Innovation, an initiative that aims to turn basic research advances into high-tech manufacturing techniques. The National Science & Technology Council, which coordinates science policy across federal agencies, released a report last week describing the structure of the 15 topical research centers. The plan recommends that each be run by a nonprofit group overseen by a board of directors primarily from industry but that each center gather support from academia, local government, and other sources. Federal funding should be matched by private or local sources and last five to seven years before being phased out. President Barack Obama requested $1 billion to establish the advanced manufacturing centers in his fiscal 2013 budget request, but few details were included. The 2013 budget has not yet been passed by Congress.
