Xylem Lands NASA Instrument Contract

Xylem Analytics, the instrumentation business of water technology firm Xylem, has been awarded a $300,000 contract by NASA. Under the contract Xylem will build a miniaturized mass spectrometer for detecting water and other compounds on the moon. The instrument will be part of a lunar-rover-based system that NASA is developing, known as RESOLVE—Regolith & Environment Science and Oxygen & Lunar Volatile Extraction.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter