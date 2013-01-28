Young Investigator Awards To Phillips And Trimpin

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Jan. 23, 2013. The call for nominations for the Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences should have noted that, for the first time, the award is being opened to international in addition to domestic nominees.
Scott Phillips, an assistant professor of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, has been awarded the 2012 Young Investigator Award by Eli Lilly & Co. The award consists of a $50,000 grant, renewable for a second year. Phillips’ research lies at the interface of organic, analytical, and materials chemistry and focuses on design and synthesis of reagents that can detect trace chemical signals and then provide a highly amplified response.
Sarah Trimpin, an assistant professor of chemistry at Wayne State University, is the recipient of the 2011 Young Investigator Award. Her research focuses on development of new methods and instrumentation for the structural characterization of materials and applying these new methods to important structural problems in such areas as cell biology and materials science.
