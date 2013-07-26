2013 ACS Fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 96 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Indianapolis this September, in a ceremony hosted by ACS Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri.
“This is an honor bestowed on members for their outstanding accomplishments in scientific research, education, and public service,” said Shakhashiri in announcing the 2013 class of ACS Fellows. “Their individual contributions to ACS, to science, and to society are hallmarks of distinction in keeping with the ACS mission of advancing the chemical enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. Selection as an ACS Fellow greatly honors each individual and also honors ACS. It is also a charge to each fellow to maintain his or her excellence in advancing chemistry and serving society.”
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2014 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Harmon B. Abrahamson
University of North Dakota
David T. Allen
University of Texas, Austin
Herbert E. Allen
University of Delaware (Emeritus)
Allen W. Apblett
Oklahoma State University
Daniel W. Armstrong
University of Texas, Arlington
Barbara Belmont
American Research & Testing and California State University, Dominguez Hills
Stacey F. Bent
Stanford University
William E. Bentley
University of Maryland, College Park
David N. Beratan
Duke University
Michael R. Berman
Air Force Office of Scientific Research
Samuel Allan Bryan
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
A. C. Buchanan III
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
James D. Burrington
Lubrizol
Warren V. Bush
Shell Development Co. (Retired)
James W. Canary
New York University
Charles E. Cannon
Columbia College Chicago
Kenneth R. Carter
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Anna G. Cavinato
Eastern Oregon University
Dennis Chamot
National Research Council of the National Academies
James L. Chao
IBM (Retired)
Jingguang G. Chen
Columbia University
Terrence J. Collins
Carnegie Mellon University
Anthony V. Cugini
National Energy Technology Laboratory
David A. Dixon
University of Alabama
Peter K. Dorhout
Kansas State University
Gillian Eggleston
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Amina Khalifa El-Ashmawy
Collin College
Alan W. Elzerman
Clemson University (Emeritus)
Barry L. Farmer
Air Force Research Laboratory
Kristi Fjare
Phillips 66
Daniel L. Flynn
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Cheryl B. Frech
University of Central Oklahoma
Katharina M. Fromm
University of Fribourg, Switzerland
Gunda I. Georg
University of Minnesota
Judith C. Giordan
ecosVC
Gregory S. Girolami
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Kent E. Göklen
GlaxoSmithKline
Thomas J. Greenbowe
Iowa State University
Carlos G. Gutiérrez
California State University, Los Angeles
Harry Hajian
Community College of Rhode Island (Emeritus)
Henry W. Heikkinen
University of Northern Colorado (Emeritus)
Dennis W. Hess
Georgia Institute of Technology
David E. Hobart
Los Alamos National Laboratory (Retired)
M. Katharine Holloway
Merck Research Laboratories
Xuefei Huang
Michigan State University
James T. Hynes
University of Colorado, Boulder
Nancy B. Jackson
Sandia National Laboratories
Neil David Jespersen
St. John’s University
Richard L. Keiter
Eastern Illinois University
Charles M. Knobler
University of California, Los Angeles (Emeritus)
David W. Koppenaal
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Marisa Kozlowski
University of Pennsylvania
Neal Langerman
Advanced Chemical Safety
Bonnie Lawlor
National Federation of Advanced Information Services
Daniel C. Liebler
Vanderbilt University
Susan M. Lunte
University of Kansas, Lawrence
Thomas E. Mallouk
Pennsylvania State University
Tobin J. Marks
Northwestern University
Les McQuire
Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Mary Ann B. Meador
National Aeronautics & Space Administration, Glenn Research Center
Robert B. Moore
Virginia Tech
Michael J. Morello
PepsiCo Global Beverages R&D
Anne T. O’Brien
Wyeth (Retired)
Raphael M. Ottenbrite
Virginia Commonwealth University
Lisa A. Peterson
University of Minnesota
Marshall Phillips
U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Animal Disease Center (Retired)
Ned A. Porter
Vanderbilt University
Robert A. Pribush
Butler University
John D. Protasiewicz
Case Western Reserve University
Louis DuBose Quin
Duke University (Emeritus)
Frank M. Raushel
Texas A&M University
Kenneth N. Raymond
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and University of California, Berkeley
Ieva L. Reich
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Orlando J. Rojas
North Carolina State University
Peter F. Rusch
Rusch Consulting Group
David A. Schiraldi
Case Western Reserve University
Richard L. Schowen
University of Kansas, Lawrence (Emeritus)
Gary J. Schrobilgen
McMaster University
Jerome S. Schultz
University of California, Riverside
Mary Jane Shultz
Tufts University
Patrick B. Smith
Michigan Molecular Institute
Robert L. Soulen
Southwestern University (Emeritus)
Richard M. Stratt
Brown University
Barry J. Streusand
Applied Analytical
Galen D. Stucky
University of California, Santa Barbara
Timothy M. Swager
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Erik A. Talley
Weill Cornell Medical College
Anne Kuhlmann Taylor
CTD Quality Consulting
Gregory N. Tew
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Douglas J. Tobias
University of California, Irvine
Paul H. L. Walter
Skidmore College (Emeritus)
George S. Wilson
University of Kansas, Lawrence
Stephen A. Wise
National Institute of Standards & Technology
Gerald N. Wogan
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Emeritus)
Jeff Zablocki
Gilead Sciences
Weichang Zhou
WuXi AppTec
