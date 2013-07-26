Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

2013 ACS Fellows

Society honors 96 members for their contributions to science and the profession

July 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society has named 96 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Indianapolis this September, in a ceremony hosted by ACS Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri.

“This is an honor bestowed on members for their outstanding accomplishments in scientific research, education, and public service,” said Shakhashiri in announcing the 2013 class of ACS Fellows. “Their individual contributions to ACS, to science, and to society are hallmarks of distinction in keeping with the ACS mission of advancing the chemical enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. Selection as an ACS Fellow greatly honors each individual and also honors ACS. It is also a charge to each fellow to maintain his or her excellence in advancing chemistry and serving society.”

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2014 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Harmon B. Abrahamson
University of North Dakota

David T. Allen
University of Texas, Austin

Herbert E. Allen
University of Delaware (Emeritus)

Allen W. Apblett
Oklahoma State University

Daniel W. Armstrong
University of Texas, Arlington

Barbara Belmont
American Research & Testing and California State University, Dominguez Hills

Stacey F. Bent
Stanford University

William E. Bentley
University of Maryland, College Park

David N. Beratan
Duke University

Michael R. Berman
Air Force Office of Scientific Research

Samuel Allan Bryan
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A. C. Buchanan III
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

James D. Burrington
Lubrizol

Warren V. Bush
Shell Development Co. (Retired)

James W. Canary
New York University

Charles E. Cannon
Columbia College Chicago

Kenneth R. Carter
University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Anna G. Cavinato
Eastern Oregon University

Dennis Chamot
National Research Council of the National Academies

James L. Chao
IBM (Retired)

Jingguang G. Chen
Columbia University

Terrence J. Collins
Carnegie Mellon University

Anthony V. Cugini
National Energy Technology Laboratory

David A. Dixon
University of Alabama

Peter K. Dorhout
Kansas State University

Gillian Eggleston
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Amina Khalifa El-Ashmawy
Collin College

Alan W. Elzerman
Clemson University (Emeritus)

Barry L. Farmer
Air Force Research Laboratory

Kristi Fjare
Phillips 66

Daniel L. Flynn
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Cheryl B. Frech
University of Central Oklahoma

Katharina M. Fromm
University of Fribourg, Switzerland

Gunda I. Georg
University of Minnesota

Judith C. Giordan
ecosVC

Gregory S. Girolami
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Kent E. Göklen
GlaxoSmithKline

Thomas J. Greenbowe
Iowa State University

Carlos G. Gutiérrez
California State University, Los Angeles

Harry Hajian
Community College of Rhode Island (Emeritus)

Henry W. Heikkinen
University of Northern Colorado (Emeritus)

Dennis W. Hess
Georgia Institute of Technology

David E. Hobart
Los Alamos National Laboratory (Retired)

M. Katharine Holloway
Merck Research Laboratories

Xuefei Huang
Michigan State University

James T. Hynes
University of Colorado, Boulder

Nancy B. Jackson
Sandia National Laboratories

Neil David Jespersen
St. John’s University

Richard L. Keiter
Eastern Illinois University

Charles M. Knobler
University of California, Los Angeles (Emeritus)

David W. Koppenaal
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Marisa Kozlowski
University of Pennsylvania

Neal Langerman
Advanced Chemical Safety

Bonnie Lawlor
National Federation of Advanced Information Services

Daniel C. Liebler
Vanderbilt University

Susan M. Lunte
University of Kansas, Lawrence

Thomas E. Mallouk
Pennsylvania State University

Tobin J. Marks
Northwestern University

Les McQuire
Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Mary Ann B. Meador
National Aeronautics & Space Administration, Glenn Research Center

Robert B. Moore
Virginia Tech

Michael J. Morello
PepsiCo Global Beverages R&D

Anne T. O’Brien
Wyeth (Retired)

Raphael M. Ottenbrite
Virginia Commonwealth University

Lisa A. Peterson
University of Minnesota

Marshall Phillips
U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Animal Disease Center (Retired)

Ned A. Porter
Vanderbilt University

Robert A. Pribush
Butler University

John D. Protasiewicz
Case Western Reserve University

Louis DuBose Quin
Duke University (Emeritus)

Frank M. Raushel
Texas A&M University

Kenneth N. Raymond
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and University of California, Berkeley

Ieva L. Reich
University of Wisconsin, Madison

Orlando J. Rojas
North Carolina State University

Peter F. Rusch
Rusch Consulting Group

David A. Schiraldi
Case Western Reserve University

Richard L. Schowen
University of Kansas, Lawrence (Emeritus)

Gary J. Schrobilgen
McMaster University

Jerome S. Schultz
University of California, Riverside

Mary Jane Shultz
Tufts University

Patrick B. Smith
Michigan Molecular Institute

Robert L. Soulen
Southwestern University (Emeritus)

Richard M. Stratt
Brown University

Barry J. Streusand
Applied Analytical

Galen D. Stucky
University of California, Santa Barbara

Timothy M. Swager
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Erik A. Talley
Weill Cornell Medical College

Anne Kuhlmann Taylor
CTD Quality Consulting

Gregory N. Tew
University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Douglas J. Tobias
University of California, Irvine

Paul H. L. Walter
Skidmore College (Emeritus)

George S. Wilson
University of Kansas, Lawrence

Stephen A. Wise
National Institute of Standards & Technology

Gerald N. Wogan
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Emeritus)

Jeff Zablocki
Gilead Sciences

Weichang Zhou
WuXi AppTec

To download a PDF of this article, click on http://cenm.ag/acsfellows2013.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Announcing the 2023 ACS fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Announcing the 2021 ACS Fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AAAS names 2018 Fellows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE