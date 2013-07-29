Advertisement

09130-ofc.jpg
09130-ofc.jpg
July 29, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 30

C&EN’s 2013 survey shows leading chemical firms are pausing after a period of growth

Volume 91 | Issue 30
Finance

Global Top 50

C&EN’s 2013 survey shows leading chemical firms are pausing after a period of growth

Energy Production The Estonian Way

Technology from the Baltic country may hold the key to effectively turning shale rock into fuel

246th ACS National Meeting

Indianapolis, Sept. 8–12

  • Biological Chemistry

    National Organic Symposium Celebrates Its Own Rich History

    Cutting-edge research evokes themes from an article covering 88 years of meetings past

  • Business

    Owls Rank Best At Hatching Start-ups

    Rice University’s Alliance wins top spot among business incubators

  • Synthesis

    Bolstering Biocatalysis

    Advance in chiral amine synthesis positions engineered enzymes for an enhanced role in organic synthesis

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Alkaloid Adjustment

Back-to-back publications show that molecules’ structures are different from those originally reported

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

