Global Top 50
C&EN’s 2013 survey shows leading chemical firms are pausing after a period of growth
July 29, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 30
Technology from the Baltic country may hold the key to effectively turning shale rock into fuel
Cutting-edge research evokes themes from an article covering 88 years of meetings past
Rice University’s Alliance wins top spot among business incubators
Advance in chiral amine synthesis positions engineered enzymes for an enhanced role in organic synthesis
Back-to-back publications show that molecules’ structures are different from those originally reported