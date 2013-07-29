ACS Receives Estate Gift From Lester Krogh

ACS has received $50,000 from the estate of late chemist Lester C. Krogh to support ACS education programs and Chemical Abstracts Service. Krogh, who was a retired senior vice president for R&D at 3M, is credited with numerous patents and publications in areas including abrasives, coatings, films, and research management (C&EN, Feb. 11, page 50).
Krogh was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947. He was a charter member of the CAS Governing Board and also served on the ACS Governing Board for Publishing.
