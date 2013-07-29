Ashland Eyes Sale Of Two Businesses

Specialty chemical maker Ashland is considering its options, including a sale, for its water technologies business and has retained Citi to assist in the process. The business contributed 21% of Ashland’s $8.0 billion in sales for the 12 months ending June 30 but only 12% of its before-tax earnings. Separately, the company has initiated a process to sell its elastomers business, which had about $330 million in sales in the same 12-month period.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter