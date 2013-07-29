BASF Sells Wall Systems Company

BASF has sold its wall systems subsidiary to the Danish firm Rockwool for an undisclosed sum. The subsidiary posted $90 million in sales last year, mainly in Germany, of building facade insulation systems. The business is growing, BASF says, but doesn’t fit with its other activities. In contrast, Rockwool says the new unit fits well with its core business in rock wool, an insulation material made by spinning molten rock into a fiber.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter