Materials

CAS Selects Future Leaders

by Linda Wang
July 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of the American Chemical Society, has selected 16 Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world to participate in its 2013 SciFinder Future Leaders in Chemistry program, which provides scientists with an opportunity to help shape the future of chemical information.

The participants are P. Annecie Benatrehina, Ohio State University, U.S.; Annika Borrmann, Radboud University Nijmegen, Netherlands; Thomas Faust, University of Sydney, Australia; Neal Fazakerley, University of Manchester, England; Sourav Ghosh, Indian Institute of Science, India; Matteo Gigli, University of Bologna, Italy; Hilan Kaplan, Boston College, U.S.; Andrea Kolb, Victoria University of Wellington and MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology, New Zealand; Gabriel LeBlanc, Vanderbilt University, U.S.; Chong Liu, Nankai University, China; Banothile Makhubela, University of Cape Town, South Africa; Matthew McLaughlin, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.; Jeffrey Murphy, University of Alberta, Canada; Ayelet Ofarim, Tel Aviv University, Israel; Karolina Pajak, Medical University of Lublin, Poland; Zhanhu Sun, RWTH Aachen University, Germany; and Nobuya Tsuji, Kyoto University, Japan.

Participants will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis. They will also visit CAS in Columbus, Ohio.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

