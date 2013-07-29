Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Court Upholds Ozone Pollution Standard

by Glenn Hess
July 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Ozone is a major component of smog.
Los Angeles smoggy skyline at sunset.
Credit: Shutterstock
Ozone is a major component of smog.

A federal appeals court last week upheld the legality of EPA’s air quality standard for ozone, which the agency set in 2008 during the George W. Bush Administration. The American Lung Association and other public health advocacy groups challenged the national ambient air quality standard of 75 ppb as being too weak. An independent committee of experts had urged EPA to set the health-based ozone standard between 60 and 70 ppb. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the agency was not required to adopt the advisory committee’s recommendation. “EPA’s invocation of scientific uncertainty and more general public health policy considerations satisfies its obligations” under the Clean Air Act, a three-judge panel wrote in its unanimous decision.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge scraps US EPA’s science rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA’s science rule on shaky legal ground
EPA Science Advisers Urge Tighter Limit On Ozone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE